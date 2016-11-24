Australian stocks are rallying again

There’s just no stopping Australian stocks right now. They’re up again in early trade on Thursday morning, extending the gains from the lows of November 9 to 8.8%.
First, the scoreboard as at 10.12am AEDT:
- ASX 200 5499.10 , 14.74 , 0.27%
- All Ords 5564.00 , 14.11 , 0.25%
- AUD/USD 0.7381 , -0.0003 , -0.04%
The benchmark ASX 200 index is now sitting at 5,500, a level that it failed to overcome in early October.
Technical traders will be looking to see whether the index can break convincingly above this level, potentially heralding the way to a test of 5611.2, the high struck on August 1.
Here’s how individual sectors are faring in early trade:
- A-REITS 0.10%
- Consumer Discretionary 0.53%
- Consumer Staples 0.60%
- Energy -0.09%
- Financials 0.69%
- Healthcare 0.13%
- Industrials 0.41%
- Information Technology 0.70%
- Materials -0.50%
- Telecommunications -0.26%
- Utilities 0.10%
- All Ords Gold Index -4.20%
