Australian stocks are rallying again

There’s just no stopping Australian stocks right now. They’re up again in early trade on Thursday morning, extending the gains from the lows of November 9 to 8.8%.

First, the scoreboard as at 10.12am AEDT:

ASX 200 5499.10 , 14.74 , 0.27%

5499.10 , 14.74 , 0.27% All Ords 5564.00 , 14.11 , 0.25%

5564.00 , 14.11 , 0.25% AUD/USD 0.7381 , -0.0003 , -0.04%

The benchmark ASX 200 index is now sitting at 5,500, a level that it failed to overcome in early October.

ASX 200 Daily Chart

Technical traders will be looking to see whether the index can break convincingly above this level, potentially heralding the way to a test of 5611.2, the high struck on August 1.

Here’s how individual sectors are faring in early trade:

A-REITS 0.10%

Consumer Discretionary 0.53%

Consumer Staples 0.60%

Energy -0.09%

Financials 0.69%

Healthcare 0.13%

Industrials 0.41%

Information Technology 0.70%

Materials -0.50%

Telecommunications -0.26%

Utilities 0.10%

All Ords Gold Index -4.20%

