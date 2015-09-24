Australian stocks are rallying

Sekope Kepu of Australia celebrates scoring his team’s third try at the 2015 Rugby World Cup against Fiji. Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Australian stocks jumped in early trade.

All ten sectors were in the green. The banks and the big minors all added weight. The ANZ was up 1.5% to $27.40 and Rio Tinto 0.69% to $48.320.

Wall Street was flat overnight with the US S&P500 closing down just 0.2%.

Yesterday the Australian market closed down 2.07%, with the ASX 200 below 5000 points for the first time in two years, after a 0.74% rise on Tuesday and a 2% loss on Monday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.