Australian stocks are rallying

The Australian market is rallying after a weak start to the week, following Wall Street higher.

The major banks are all up more than 1%, led by the Commonwealth at $93.29, stronger by 1.63%. AMP is up 2.64% to $6.64.

Investors are chasing the big miners with BHP up 1.17% to $29.74 and Rio Tinto 0.35% to $57.90. Iluka Resources was up 0.95% to $7.44 and BC Iron up 3.85% to $0.405.

Wall Street closed overnight with the S&P 500 stronger by 1.4%.

Yesterday the Australian market closed down 0.29%, adding to the 1.4% lost last week.

