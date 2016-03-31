Australian stocks are on a tear

Rene Farrell of Australia celebrates after dismissing Heather Knight of England during the Women’s World Twenty20 in Delhi. Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Australian stocks are rallying on the last trading day of the month.

At the close, the ASX 200 was at 5,082.80, up 72.53 points or 1.45%, with all ten sectors in the green.

The major banks put on weight. The ANZ, marked down recently because it warned of more bad debts from resource-related loans, was up 1.5% to $23.46.

The NAB added 2.3% to $26.24, the Commonwealth 2.2% to $74.92 and Westpac 1.5% to $30.35.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.