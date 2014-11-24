Australian Stocks Are On A Tear

The Australian market jumped about 1% on opening today following news of interest rate cuts in China and stimulus measures by the European Central Bank.
The People’s Bank of China announced a 0.4% cut in the lending rate, along with shaving 0.25% in the one-year deposit rate.
Locally, iron ore stocks headed up after a long run down chasing the plunging price of the commodity.
Investors are hoping the China rate cut will act as a stimulus and improve demand for iron ore.
Fortescue Metals was up almost 10% to $2.95, regaining some of the lost ground of recent weeks.
BHP was up 4% to $32.99. The banks were steady.
By late morning the market was up 1.2%.
