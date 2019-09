Photo: Getty Images

Australian stocks are sinking.

The ASX200 was only down 0.38%, but there was a new high on Wall Street overnight, and the miners are benefiting from a bounce in the iron ore price.

But it looks like caution over a key ECD meeting on stimulus could be keeping the market subdued.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.