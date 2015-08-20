Australian stocks are getting crushed

The Australian market is getting hammered.
A run of profit results, including Qantas and Wesfarmers, didn’t put a dent in the negative market sentiment following a weak lead from global markets.
The major banks all lost ground. The Commonwealth was down 2.2% to $76.54 and the ANZ 1.94% to $29.26.
Among the miners BHP had lost 3% to $24.38, Rio Tinto 2.3% to $49.47 and Woodside Petroleum $3.5% to $31.69.
Qantas, which today made a triumphant return to profit, shed 1% to $3.72 after initially rising 3% on release of the annual results.
Wesfarmers, showing strong growth among its retail businesses including Coles, was up 1.71% to $41.07.
