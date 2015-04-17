Australian stocks are getting crushed

The Australian market has dropped more than 1% today, wiping out all gains from yesterday’s rally, with the miners and banks leading stocks down.
Eight out of ten sectors fell as local investors took profits after Thursday’s 0.66% rise. Concerns over Greece’s debts weighed on the market.
Among the big banks, the NAB was down 1.35% to $38.78 and the ANZ more than 1% to $35.65.
Rio Tinto was down 1.74% to $54.90 and BHP 1.19% to $29.87. Pure play iron ore miner Fortescue had almost lost all of its gain from yesterday at $1.86, down nearly 5%.
Energy stocks were marginally stronger, following firmer oil prices. Woodside Petroleum was up 0.28% to $35.58.
On Wall Street overnight, the S&P 500 was down by 0.1%.
