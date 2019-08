David McNew/Getty Images

The local market fell hard with the ASX200 index dropping below the 5400 mark.

A short time ago, the index was at 5,364.20, down 78.63 points or 1.44%.

The big banks were sliding with Westpac dropping 1.1% to $30.55 and the Commonwealth 1.3% to $74.24.

BHP was down 1.1% to $22.92 and Woodside Petroleum had lost almost 2% to $28.33.

