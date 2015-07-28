Australian stocks are falling

England batsman Katherine Brunt crashes into Australia bowler Sarah Coyte during thethe Women’s Ashes Series between England and Australia Women in Worcester. Stu Forster/Getty Images

The Australian market fell as investors followed a global rout sparked by big falls in China stocks.

On Wall Street the S&P 500 closed down by 0.6% and European markets fell for the fifth session in a row.

Stocks exposed to China were hit hardest. A 3% fall in oil prices added to the fall.

On the ASX, all ten sectors were weaker led by energy and materials.

The major banks and the big miners were all down with Westpac shedding 1.28% to $33.92.

But resources stocks were sold down. BHP was weaker by 1.63% to $25.10 and Rio Tinto 1.41% to $50.47.

Among energy stocks, Santos was down 1.69% to $6.94. Gold stocks also lost ground with Northern Star down 5.07% to $2.06.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.