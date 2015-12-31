Australian stocks are ambling in early trade

Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Having risen for nine session in a row, Australia’s ASX 200 index has started the final trading of the year fractionally lower.

First, the scoreboard.

ASX 200 5317.70 , -2.24 , -0.04%

5317.70 , -2.24 , -0.04% All Ords 5364.60 , -1.85 , -0.03%

5364.60 , -1.85 , -0.03% AUD/USD 0.7278 , -0.0005 , -0.07%

Amidst holiday-thinned trade, losses are being led by the energy and materials sector. Financials, the largest component on the index by market capitalisation, is also trading in the red.

Helping to offset those declines, consumer discretionary and staples are yet again pushing higher, continuing the strong form seen since the resumption of trade following the Christmas break.

Healthcare, industrials and utilities are also in the black.

Here’s the full sector scorecard after 20 minutes of trade.

A-REITS 0.06%

CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY 0.31%

CONSUMER STAPLES 0.09%

ENERGY -0.34%

FINANCIALS -0.13%

HEALTHCARE 0.50%

INDUSTRIALS 0.18%

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY 0.15%

MATERIALS -0.49%

TELECOMMUNICATIONS 0.01%

UTILITIES 0.62%

ALL ORDS GOLD INDEX -0.38%

While the broader index is trading lower, should it manage to finish in the black, it will mark the tenth consecutive session of gains. This will mark the longest winning streak since early February should it materialise.

Trade will cease at 2.10pm AEDT today, two hours earlier than normal.

