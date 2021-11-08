A new state partnership will see governments pool resources to tackle climate change in the absence of federal policy

NSW Treasurer Matt Kean. Photo: Getty Images

New South Wales, the Australian Capital Territory and South Australia have entered into a new partnership to tackle the threats posed by climate change at a state and territory level.

The partnership, dubbed the Net Zero Emissions Policy Forum, will welcome signatories from sub-national and state governments from around the world, to pool resources and share policy-making ideas.

“Taking action on climate change is an economic and environmental imperative, and this is about ensuring states and territories are working together to address it,” NSW Treasurer Matt Kean said Monday.

The New South Wales, Australian Capital Territory and South Australian governments have formed a coalition to share resources and collectively address the “practical” challenges they face decarbonising their local economies, in the absence of meaningful federal policy.

Announced on Monday, the bipartisan partnership, dubbed the Net Zero Emissions Policy Forum, was established to help sub-national jurisdictions address the “practical challenges” of achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

NSW Treasurer Matt Kean said the forum will act first as a space where governments of all ilks can solve localised climate challenges “without reinventing the wheel”.

“Greenhouse gas emissions do not recognise borders, and to tackle climate change we need a globally collaborative approach and that is what this forum is about.”

Led by the NSW government, the Forum will offer membership to all sub-national governments around the world, which will be guided by one ministerial group every 12 months. First up is the Perrottet government.

It emerges as the latest in a series of global initiatives launched by the Under2 Coalition, which was founded in 2015 with a similar mandate, that includes industry transition” strategy, policy, funding and transparency assistance.

So far, Under2 has included both Californian and New York state governments among its signatories, along with a host of others across the US, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific.

All Australian states and territories, bar the Northern Territory and Tasmania, have signed up for Under2, but have yet to throw their support behind the Net Zero Emissions Policy Forum.

Andrew Barr, ACT Chief Minister and ACT minister for climate action, said the partnership could spur material change in Australia, where state governments have the scope to curb high-emitting industries. He called on the remaining governments to follow suit.

“Sub-national Governments have a vital role to play in getting to net zero emissions because we have some of the most important levers such as transport, buildings and energy,” Barr said.

“This forum will drive a more collaborative approach to developing the policies to get to net zero emissions,” he said.

“As we approach the cities and regions day at COP26 in Glasgow, we call on all our colleagues in state and regional governments to work together to take decisive and practical action on climate change.”

Greens leader Adam Bandt urged the remaining state and territory governments to join, and move to enact change while they still can, in the absence of federal policy.

“In the crucial decade for climate action, Australia is being led by a coal hugger in a cap and an accountant in a cowboy hat,” Bandt told Business Insider Australia.

“The states and territories are stepping up because the federal government has failed to act on climate,” he said. “The states have a critical role to play in reducing emissions, but we need federal leadership to quit coal and gas and transition our economy.”

The Forum could prove to be a policy-making arena that could reach further than summit commitments and elusive government modelling.

A senior adviser to the NSW Treasurer told Business Insider Australia that federal climate policy for too long has been held at ransom by the federal politicking that has been spotlit in the lead up to — and through the duration of — the UN’s COP26 climate summit.

He said that by reaching across the aisle, the Forum should symbolise just how urgent a threat climate change poses to the Australian economy.

“It’s just the states, once again, doing all the heavy lifting,” he said. “You think about transport, you think about development, these are all things [the state could be working to decarbonise].”

Pradeep Philip, head of Access Economics at Deloitte, told Business Insider Australia that inaction on climate change could cost the Australian economy $3.4 trillion and 600,000 less jobs by 2070.

“But if you do act — and I mean, commit to net zero by 2050 — in concert with the rest of the world to keep temperature rises to around 1.5 degrees, the benefit to the Australian economy is not that loss, but instead a gain of $890 billion and about 200,000 jobs by 2070,” Philip said.

He said either demand for Australian exports will plunge, or the risk of a carbon border adjustment mechanism (a carbon tariff) will increase dramatically — or both.

“In our analysis, we’ve also noted that if the rest of the world acts, while we’re too slow, and the rest of the world imposes carbon tariffs on us, that will effectively add about 45% to the cost of transitioning our economy over the next 10 years,” he said.

SA Minister for Environment and Water, David Speirs said to combat climate change on a global scale, more needs to be done locally to solve the technical policy complications that stand in the way.

“We are encouraging sub-national governments around the world to join, and help create the low carbon jobs and industries of the future while making sure we leave a better planet to our children and grandchildren,” he said.

Bandt warned, though, that the work of sub-national governments could still be undone without a solid commitment from the federal government.

“Unless the Government leads with a plan that cuts emissions by 75% by 2030, which is Australia’s fair share of what’s needed to stay below that critical 1.5C threshold of warming, the science is clear that we are putting our climate at risk of cascading tipping points and collapse,” he said.

“All the good work from emissions reductions in NSW, SA and ACT will be undone by Liberal and Labor’s plan to frack the NT, which will unleash almost 70 years’ worth of Australia’s emissions.”

“We urgently need leadership from the top to stop the major polluters and build a renewable future where we’re all safe from the very real threats of global heating.”