Eco-friendly toilet paper company Who Gives A Crap has raised AU$41.5 million to expand globally.

Australian startup Who Gives A Crap announced it had taken on its first round of capital with a group of sustainability-driven investors following nine years in business.

The company said the investment would help it accelerate its profit-for-purpose business model that sees 50% of all profits donated to charity.

It plans to use the capital to enter new countries, expand its products and scale its sustainability initiatives.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Australian B Corp Who Gives A Crap has raised AU $41.5 million in a funding round backed by Atlassian co-founder and co-CEO Mike Cannon-Brookes.

It said the decision to accept investment, after nine years of operating, would help scale the business and accelerate its mission to help two billion people around the world access clean toilets and safe water.

Since launching in 2012, the direct-to-consumer toilet paper company’s profit-for-purpose model has seen it donate 50% of all profits to this cause.

It has now reached over AU $10 million in donations to impact partners around the world that work with local communities to build sustainable sanitation solutions.

The investment was led by Verlinvest, a family-owned investment group focused on driving growth for purpose-led brands, including Oatly and Tony’s Chocolonely, along with Cannon-Brookes’ private investment firm, Grok Ventures.

Other lead investors include Craftory, Jamjar, Airtree, Giant Leap and Athletic Ventures.

The company said it plans to use the capital to enter new countries, expand its products and scale its sustainability initiatives.

Who Gives A Crap, which has been self-funded since its founding in 2012, said its decision to operate as a high-growth startup without funding was driven by a desire to prove its model of donating 50% of profits to charity could work.

Now, it said the investment would enable it to take steps to expand its global footprint, while also continuing to ensure donations will enable the company to increase its impact.

Simon Griffiths, the company’s chief executive and co-founder, said in an open letter it planned to continue to focus on balancing its mission with growth.

Its founding purpose – to ensure everyone has access to clean water and a toilet – would continue to drive its business strategy, Griffiths said.

“We donate 50% of our profits to incredible non-profit partners to make it happen,” he said.

“But to reach our goal, we need to accelerate our growth and take our impact to the next level.”

Ben Black of Verlinvest said the startup’s profitable sustainable business model was a template he hoped to see replicated.

“We invest behind global brands and entrepreneurs driving long-term shifts in consumer behaviour, and believe that enterprise should be a force for good, playing a role in shaping society,” Black said.

“Simon and his team have developed a profitable, consumer-centric business model enabling growth at scale, intrinsic to which is driving a mission to give everyone access to clean water and sanitation – whilst leading the shift away from deforesting virgin paper products.”

Cannon-Brookes said his investment firm was committed to supporting socially responsible organisations.

“Who Gives A Crap is an impressive Aussie underdog story,” Cannon-Brookes said.

“Simon and his team have taken something so simple – toilet paper – and turned it into an impactful business, both socially and environmentally,” he said.

The Atlassian co-founder said his fund would continue to back the growth of sustainable companies.

“I hope other entrepreneurs are inspired by their story of building a profitable, fast-growing business that is also environmentally sustainable,” he said.