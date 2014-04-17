Australian Startup Canva Recruits Former Apple Evangelist Guy Kawasaki

A bubbling Aussie startup has recruited ex-Apple exec Guy Kawasaki. Image: Canva.

Apple’s former chief evangelist Guy Kawasaki has been recruited by Australian online design company Canva.

Coaxing the Apple exec over all began with a Tweet, Canva’s head of communications Zach Kitschke told Business Insider.

“It actually all started with a tweet! We saw a Canva design that he’d tweeted, so our COO Cliff Obrecht reached out. Guy really loved the product and was keen to get involved,” Kitschke said.

Kawasaki will be heading up Canva’s evangelist program which will include speaking at events, using his social media status (he has over 1.4 million Twitter followers) to increase the startup’s visibility, help secure business development deals and build Canva’s content strategy.

And he’s already taken to his new role, saying: “Macintosh democratised computers; Google democratised information; and eBay democratised commerce. In the same way, Canva democratises design”.

“You don’t get many chances to democratise an industry, so I seized the opportunity to work for Canva,” he said.

Kawasaki’s former social media architect, Peg Fitzpatrick will also be joining the graphic design platform as the head of social strategy.

Here’s Kawasaki’s Tweet of Canva’s design which got him the job:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.