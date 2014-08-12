An Australian Startup Is Offering One Lucky Intern A $100,000 Job With Crazy Perks

YouTube Ben Nowlan, cofounder of Alphatise.

An Australian startup called Alphatise is offering one heck of an internship, according to News Corp Australia.

One university graduate will be awarded a year-long internship that comes with a $50,000 salary, $50,000 worth of shares, a $25,000 car, a MacBook Pro, and a phone. Sounds like a pretty good deal to us.

The Sydney-based startup just launched last week and is working on a social commerce platform that lets users pick their own price for products. Alphatise has already raised almost $3.5 million in funding and employs 33 people.

The lucky intern will be able to choose his or her responsibilities and area of expertise. They can choose to work in sales, marketing, or the technical side of the company.

To apply, you’ll have to watch a video and then make your own. The winners will be judged on the quality of the video and the number of votes they receive. If you’re ready to throw your hat in the ring, head over here.

