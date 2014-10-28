Australian Startup Ninja Blocks Has Raised $US700,000

Ninja Blocks CEO Daniel Friedman. Image: Screenshot.

Australian startup Ninja Blocks, the company that makes home automation systems, today closed a $US700,000 funding round with some big names chipping in.

Investors in this round include SingTel Innov8, Blackbird Ventures and 500 Startups, Startupsmart reports.



Launched in 2012 after participating in the Startmate incubator program, Ninja Blocks said it’s using the latest round of investment to launch its next smart home product the Ninja Sphere as well as scale up its sales and marketing operations.

Ninja Blocks chief executive Daniel Friedman said he’s “thrilled at the opportunity to work with such a high calibre group of investors on the upcoming launch of the Ninja Sphere.”

“The early success of our first product, the Ninja Block, opened our eyes to the scope and possibilities of home intelligence. What started as a simple idea has grown into a product we believe has true global appeal.

“Today’s investment will help with the first step towards realising this goal.”

Ninja Sphere works by capturing data from its environment to learn about the user. It monitors temperature, lighting, energy usage and people or pet movements to deliver customised control of the home.

The startup will open an office in San Francisco early next year as it targets on the US market.

“Our focus right now is on making the Ninja Sphere a household name in the US. To achieve this we will be setting a local presence, expanding the local team and focusing on delivering home experiences that feel truly magical,” Friedman said.

Here’s what Ninja Blocks does.

There’s more here.

