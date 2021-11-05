Australian startup Linktree records a new milestone of 1 billion monthly global views, as creator platforms see an explosion in growth

Linktree Founders Alex Zaccaria, Anthony Zaccaria, and Nick Humphreys

Linktree said it has seen an 83.9% year-on-year increase in in new Australian accounts.

It comes as the pandemic pushed influencers and businesses toward new avenues for monetisation using digital platforms.

The company says it has grown its user base from four million users to over 18 million.

Australian ‘link in bio’ startup Linktree has announced a new milestone of one billion monthly views globally in October, amid a period of meteoric growth for creator-supported platforms.

Since the start of the pandemic, Linktree has grown from four million users to over 18 million, the company said, and is continuing its momentum toward being the market leader in the space with around 30,000 daily sign-ups to its service.

Founded in 2016, the company, which pioneered the ‘link in bio’ form that enables customers to bundle links out to almost any other part of their online presence, has experienced meteoric growth recently.

In August, it said it had 16 million ‘Linktrees’ set up globally, following a US$45 million funding round in March that included support from venture capital firm Index Ventures, which also invested in Patreon, and Coatue, an early US investor in TikTok.

This followed an initial US$10.7 million funding round in October 2020.

Jess Box, head of growth at Linktree, previously told Business Insider Australia the company’s accelerated growth over the past two years was propelled by the explosion of the “creator economy” — individuals monetising content across social platforms.

This user expansion had mostly come out of the US, Box said, with the company’s next area of focus expanding direct payments capabilities through partnerships with PayPal and Square.

“We’re exploring the kind of ways in which we can connect [customers and their audiences] more, particularly for users who are building a following,” Box said.

Linktree said over the last 12 months this growth has also accelerated in Australia, with a significant 83.9% increase year-on-year in new Australian accounts created in 2021.

It said it had seen an almost 150% growth in local traffic to Linktree accounts, along with a staggering 237% bump in engagement on profiles.

The company said users who identify as ‘creatives’ and ‘influencers’ grew over 600% between 2020 and 2021, with use by small businesses and those using the platform for personal purposes also exploding by 604% and 662% respectively.

While the link in bio space has become more crowded in recent years — US-based startup Beacons, founded in 2020, recently raised $6 million in seed funding to expand its platform — Linktree said it now boasts approximately 90% of market share.

Box said the company’s explosive expansion points to its potential to be the next Aussie export to reach unicorn status.

“I feel like we have this huge opportunity to be like the next Canva in Australia,” Box said, adding that “I don’t think there’s many platforms in the world growing at that scale.”

Anthony Zaccaria, co-founder and chief commercial officer at Linktree, said the milestone growth reflected a growing demand for streamlined paths for discoverability and monetisation for people promoting themselves online.

“By combining the power of platform agnostic discovery and engagement with our ever growing suite of commerce links and tools, we are unlocking a vast world of opportunities to creators of all sizes,” Zaccaria said.

“Reaching one billion views per month is an incredible milestone and speaks to how creative individuals and businesses are placing their trust in Linktree.”