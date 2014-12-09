Australian Startup Kounta Will Expand Into The US In 2015

Kounta’s new US boss Jason Seed. Image: Supplied.

Australian point-of-sale startup Kounta is gearing up to launch in the US next year.

The company has also appointed Jason Seed to head up its US operations and develop strategic partnerships in the company’s new market.

Nick Cloete, founder and CEO of Kounta, said he was looking forward to working alongside Seed and take Kounta to next stage of expansion.

“The US is a big challenge for any startup, but the market opportunity is equally large. Jason brings a wealth of experience and skill which will help us launch and grow in the US market, and I’m thrilled to have him on the team,” he said.

Kounta’s POS systems harness data to assist small businesses run smarter operations and make decisions around rostering and inventory management, as well as product and menu management based on information rather than a gut feeling.

This year the startup partnered with accounting software company MYOB to launch an integrated cloud product.

Before joining Kounta, Seed launched Australian POS company Shortcuts Software where he held the position of CEO between 2000-2006 and grew the company from five employees to 90.

“I’ve been following Kounta closely since launch, and what they’ve managed to achieve in Australia and New Zealand in such a short span of time, has me genuinely excited about challenging the status quo the US,” he said.

“The sheer volume of businesses in the US that are operating on archaic, clunky, expensive hardware is staggering.”

Technology is changing the way payments are processed especially with the growth electronic wallets and the emergence of payments startups which are providing insights into customer behaviour through data secured at the checkout.

“With a host of changes happening in the industry, like Apple Pay and Chip & PIN introduction in the US, it’s important for merchants to have a flexible solution that can integrate with everything in the market,” Seed said.

“Rather than using a device that locks you into one system and takes a clipping off each transaction, running a business on Kounta with a small flat fee puts the power back in the hands of merchants.”

