Australian Startup Freelancer Has Just Won Its Fourth Webby Award

The 18th Annual Webby Awards will be held in New York next month. Image: Getty.

Freelancing marketplace Freelancer has revealed it has won its fourth Webby Award, this time winning the People’s Voice award in the employment category.

Presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, a body that includes media entrepreneur Arianna Huffington and mobile-phone inventor Martin Cooper, the Webby Awards recognise excellence on the internet and are often hailed as one of the online world’s highest honours.

“This award is a testament to the skill, ingenuity, and vision of its creators,” Webby Awards executive director, David-Michel Davies said.

Over 1.5 million votes were cast in this year’s Webby Awards. Commenting on the employment award, company CEO Matt Barrie said: “Winning this year’s People’s Voice award is a huge honour for Freelancer.com and our community. We will continue to focus on providing the best platform for skilled professionals from across the globe to connect, collaborate and get work done.”

Freelancer’s latest accolade caps off a stellar year for the company, after sucessfully listing on the ASX in November and acquiring three companies including Polish freelancing platform Zlecenia.przez.net, digital assets marketplace Fantero.com and marketing site Warrior Forum.

The company has also won a Silver Stevie this week at the Asia Pacific Stevie Awards for Technology Company of the Year.

