Australian startup Flirtey trialled drone delivery in New Zealand -- and it was 4 times quicker than driving

Flirtey and Fastway trial drone deliveries in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo: Flirtey

Australian commercial drone startup Flirtey recently made the first ever drone parcel delivery in Auckland, New Zealand by transporting auto parts 2km.

Partnering with Fastway Couriers, Flirtey’s drone was able to make the 20-minute car trip in under five minutes.

Check out the drone’s speedy journey below.

Fastway Couriers Australia CEO Richard Thame said that while there’s no substitute for courier drivers, the trial presented future opportunities for increasing the speed of deliveries, particularly in heavily congested areas.

Flirtey and Fastway plan to collaborate further and continue drone delivery tech trials across New Zealand.

Last month Flirtey announced it would be the first company to demonstrate commercial drone deliveries in the US, with trials scheduled for later this week.

In April, the Aussie drone delivery startup partnered with New Zealand Land Search and Rescue (LandSAR) to test whether drones can search for missing people and deliver emergency supplies.

