Australian startup Dimmi has just been snapped up by TripAdvisor

US-listed TripAdvisor has acquired online restaurant reservation platform Dimmi, in a deal where the terms have not been disclosed.

Founded in 2009, Dimmi has a network of over 2,500 bookable restaurants across Australia and allows users to search by location, availability, price cuisine or reviews. Dimmi has previously taken investment from Telstra Ventures back in 2012.

Since its launch, Dimmi claims to have seated more than twelve million diners at restaurants ranging from “hatted fine-dining establishments to casual suburban eateries”.

Dimmi works off a performance-based revenue model – restaurants pay between $1 and $3 per customer, or $6.60 a table, in exchange for using the Dimmi platform.

“We are excited to welcome Dimmi to the TripAdvisor family,” TripAdvisor President and CEO Stephen Kaufer said. “Australia is an important market for us. Combining Dimmi’s national restaurant network with TripAdvisor’s local and global community of travelers will allow us to deliver more seated diners to Australian restaurateurs, and help more TripAdvisor users book a great dining experience in Australia.”

The Dimmi platform will operate with “TheFork” in Europe which is already running in the market with more than 24,000 restaurant partners.

“We’re thrilled to be joining the TripAdvisor family,” Dimmi CEO and founder Stevan Premutico said. “Joining the TripAdvisor family will benefit our restaurant partners and diners alike. This is an exciting time for the Australian restaurant industry.”

The Dimmi team will continue to operate out of Sydney.

