Australian Freelancing Startup DesignCrowd Just Bought Online Community Worth1000.com

Graphic design crowd sourcing platform DesignCrowd has acquired fellow graphic design community Worth1000.

While the terms of the deal have not been disclosed, DesignCrowd chief operating officer Chris McNamara told Business Insider it was part of an international growth strategy and had been in the works for a few months.

“Our focus this year and more broadly in the next 12 to 24 months is on international expansion,” he said. “We’ve been evaluating ways to rapidly grow.”

McNamara said the company saw Worth1000 as a high quality design community which will help grow DesignCrowd’s global marketshare.

Worth1000’s 600,000 users will be migrated onto the DesignCrowd platform and while no staff will be coming across in the deal, discussions are under way with Worth1000’s “power users” to move them across, McNamara said.

“A growing number of businesses around the world are looking to online crowdsourcing communities to get work done, and we’re working hard to support this demand globally,” McNamara said.

Since launching in 2008, DesignCrowd has received almost 4 million designs, for over $18 million worth of projects and has grown to almost 30 staff across offices in the US, Asia and Australia.

