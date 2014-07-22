Australian Startup Canva Has Just Raised Another $3.6 Million

Canva founders Cliff Obrecht, Melanie Perkins and Cameron Adams. Image: Supplied.

Australian design startup Canva has just finished a $3.6 million funding round, taking total funds raised to over $6.5 million.

Founders Fund and Shasta Ventures have joined existing investors Matrix Partners, Blackbird Ventures and Square Peg Capital in the latest funding round.

In 2013 the startup raised about $3 million in seed funding and investors appear to be happy with the company’s progress.

“The team has made remarkable progress in delivering on that vision since Canva’s launch in 2013 and we are excited to have the opportunity to make a further investment in their current round,” Square Peg Capital Co-Founder Paul Bassat said.

Company spokesman Zach Kitschke said Canva wasn’t looking to raise but with interested investors circling it decided to take the funds.

The money will be used to grow the team and develop the product further.

