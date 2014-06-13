Australian Startup Bigcommerce Has Hired Former Google Exec Tim Schulz

E-commerce platform Bigcommerce has hired former Google exec Tim Schulz to head up product development. Image: Supplied.

Online platform Bigcommerce has poached former Google exec Tim Schulz, announcing he will join the company as senior vice president of product management.

Leading Bigcommerce’s product development, Schulz will be in charge of the company’s product vision.

“Tim is an incredibly talented head of product who will be a tremendous compliment to our team, company and long-term goals,” said West Stringfellow, Bigcommerce’s chief product officer said.

While working at Google, Schulz managed the company’s business development strategy for its product listing ads business, a role where he worked closely with e-commerce platforms and marketplaces all around the world.

“He has a strong operational skill set, an incredible business development and product network in the Valley, and a very strong e-commerce strategic vision and knowledge. He also possesses a unique awareness of the sector – its strengths, weaknesses and opportunities,” Stringfellow said.

Making the move, Schulz said he was excited to be joining the Bigcommerce team.

“The company is in a unique position to capture several new global opportunities and to deliver impactful solutions to both small and large retailers. Bigcommerce is definitely one of the most exciting companies in the Bay Area right now,” Schulz said.

