Australian Startup BigCommerce Has Just Struck A Deal With Alibaba

Alibaba’s founder Jack Ma. Image: ChinaFotoPress / Getty Images.

Australian tech company BigCommerce has struck a partnership deal with Alibaba which will allow its merchants to tap into a bunch of new products on the wholesale platform.

The partnership with Alibaba, which just had the largest IPO in history with a market cap of more than $US220 billion, means BigCommerce sellers will be able to source a larger range of stock from Alibaba’s millions of suppliers across China, India, the US and Thailand.

As part of the partnership, Alibaba will integrate its buyer and supplier network with Bigcommerce’s ecommerce platform, meaning merchants will be able to source products directly from manufacturers.

“We are partnering with Bigcommerce to make it easy for our customers to do business anywhere in the world,” Alibaba global marketing and business development director, Michael Lee said.

“Alibaba.com and Bigcommerce together are building an integrated ecommerce ecosystem and helping to introduce more small and medium-sized merchants and online stores to the global market.”

It means everything from sourcing, ordering, selling and shipping products will be able to be completed in one place, BigCommerce co-founder and CEO Eddie Machaalani said.

“Alibaba.com provides access to the world’s largest network of suppliers and manufacturers of goods that will help our merchants build their online presence and expand into new revenue opportunities,” he said.

Alibaba will also be opening up its buyer services, including escrow, payment protection and independent inspectors for quality control.

