Australian Startup Airtasker Has Just Acquired Another One Of Its Rivals

Airtasker founders Tim Fung and Jonathan Lui. Image: Supplied.

Australian startup Airtasker has acquired Melbourne-based outsourcing site Occasional Butler in a deal understood to be worth six figures.

The terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

However it is understood the Occasional Butler founders, Erz and Jodie Imam, will be transitioning to Airtasker. Working as community managers in Melbourne until the end of the year.

Current Occasional Butler users will also be migrated to the Airtasker platform from Friday.

“Erz and Jodie did an amazing job of building traction in some of our key task verticals and they have particularly built an incredibly vibrant community in Melbourne for people and businesses to outsource tasks,” Airtasker CEO and co-founder Tim Fung said.

This is Airtasker’s second acquisition this year. In February it bought online rival TaskBox for an undisclosed amount.

Fung said the company is also looking at international opportunities to expand the company.

