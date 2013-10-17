Australian Special Forces Accused Of Killing Father And Son During Night Raid

Photo: Getty Images

Australian Special Forces have been accused of killing an innocent father and son during a night raid targeting insurgents in Afghanistan, according to Fairfax Media.

The report says the troops allegedly shot down through the roof of a building targeting a combatant who was hiding inside, when the father and son were hit and killed.

The Defence Department is aware of the claims though would not comment as an investigation in ongoing, according to the report.

Australian forces are reported to have paid compensation to the victims’ family after the raid, which took place on September 27.





