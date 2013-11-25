Australian Small Businesses Are Happier Than They Have Been For A Long Time And Ready To Start Hiring

For the first time in three years, more Australian small businesses think the economy will grow in the next 12 months rather than shrink.

Fifty-eight per cent think the economy will grow in 2014, says CPA Australia’s fifth annual Asia-Pacific Small Business Survey.

This is up significantly from 38 per cent in 2013 and 35 per cent in 2012.

“This may be due to the survey being undertaken in the week following the

change in the Australian Government,” the survey says.

“The positive sentiment around the Australian economy is flowing through to employment expectations, with nearly one in five small businesses expecting to increase employee numbers in 2014.”

