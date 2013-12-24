Australian Shoppers Expected To Spend $15.1 Billion Over The Holiday Period

Getty / File

Australian shoppers are expected to spend $15.1 billion over the period from Boxing Day to mid-January, according to figures from the Australian Retailers Association.

The group is also forecasting sales to meet expectations for the six-weeks leading up to Christmas. $42.1 billion worth of sales were expected.

This would represent a three per cent rise on last year’s festive season. Another representative group, The Australian National Retailers’ Association, has forecast a 5.4 per cent rise.

Russel Zimmerman is the executive director of the Australian Retailers Association. He’s spoken to ABC News about some of his observations:

“As I sit here at the moment in the middle of Sydney at the moment in Pitt Street mall, there’s plenty of people around, lots of bags which is a good sign, and people seem to be quite happy to be purchasing.”

