Australian Port Congestion Gives Clues To A Staggering Surge In Demand From Japan, Korea, And China

Thanks to the added disruptive effects of a recent cyclone, Australian coal terminals are now experiencing even more congestion than they experienced during pre-crisis boom times when the world experienced a commodities super spike. The map below shows a recent snapshot of the area around Hay Point, Australia.

Photo: The area around one major terminal, Hay Point.

For Australia as a whole, there are now an estimated 223 ships stuck waiting:

The Australian:

Most of the 223 ships were waiting at east coast coal ports, with numbers doubling over the past month and now 13 more than the record of 210 set at the end of December, said Commodore Research director Jeffrey Landsberg.

…

Shipping queues in Australia have steadily worsened since September last year when the return of traditional coal buyers such as Japan and South Korea coincided with a doubling in Chinese demand, testing already struggling rail and port infrastructure.

Most of this has to do with coking coal demand, which is the coal used in steel-making as opposed to energy production. Thus the boom is a testament to torrid demand growth from steel production, even after taking recent inclement weather into account, and will make dry bulk ship owners (like DryShips (DRYS), Eagle (EGLE) etc.) around the world happy since congestion reduces the effective supply of ships while signaling strong demand at the same time.

Perhaps the Baltic Dry Index could be in for some renewed near-term strength:

You can also see the detail of a terminal below. We’ve merely magnified the map shown above.

Photo: The area around one major terminal, Hay Point.

(The map graphics above show recent snapshots of the area around Hay Point, and were taken via the Marine Traffic)

