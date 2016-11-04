Australian shares slide, the ASX200 dips below 5200

Gabe LHeureux/ Getty Images

Australian shares fell in early trade to hit a four-month low.

All sectors went into the red as the ASX 200 dipped below the key support level of 5200 points.

A short time ago, the index was at 5,195.80, down 29.75 points or 0.57%.

The NAB, going ex dividend, dragged on the market. The shares were down 4.5% to $26.28.

BHP was dropped 0.8% to $22.46 and Qantas 1.6% to $2.94

