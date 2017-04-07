Australian shares fall after the US launches cruise missiles

Mohd Samsul Mohd Said/Getty Images

Australian shares fell after the US launched cruise missiles at Assad regime airfields over the Syrian chemical attack.

The ASX200 dropped 40 points. A short time ago, the index was at 5,842.30, down 13.98 points or 0.24% against yesterday’s close.

Tomahawk missiles were launched from two Navy warships stationed in the Mediterranean according to CNN, and NBC News.

On the ASX, the strong gains of the morning were reversed. Major banks were weaker and the big miners flat.

Fortescue Metals was down 3% to $6.105.

Gold stocks, the traditional haven for troubled times, were higher. Northern Star added 4% to $4.49.

The Australian dollar was down about 0.3% to 0.7523 against the US dollar.

