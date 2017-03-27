Australian shares are on a slide

Phil Walter/Getty Images

The Australian market started the week with a fall.

The ASX200 dipped below the key 5700 point mark before recovering slightly.

A short time ago, the index was at 5,701.40, down 52.15 points or 0.91%.

On Wall Street the S&P500 closed down 0.1% after after president Donald Trump pulled a bill to overhaul the healthcare system, putting doubt on the administration’s ability to deliver other promised reforms including tax cuts.

On the ASX, all sectors were in the red with the miners leading the fall on lower commodity prices, followed by the major banks.

BHP was down 2.6% to $23.62 and Westpac 1% to $33.56.

