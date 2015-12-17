Australian Rugby scores $285 million for its media rights

Photo: Getty/Mark Kolbe / Staff

The Australian Rugby Union (ARU) announced a new media rights deal to 2020 this morning, and the $285 million price tag, while a 148% jump on the 2011-15, leaves no doubt where the sport sits in the pecking order of TV sports.

Last month the NRL has signed a $1.8 billion, five-year deal with Fox Sports, Nine Network, Telstra, while the AFL landed a six-year, $2.5 billion broadcasting rights deal with Channel Seven, Foxtel and Telstra to 2022 back in August.

Under the five-year ARU deal, which CEO Bill Pulver said was “a wonderful result for our game”, Network Ten is the free-to-air broadcaster, finalising a deal with Fox Sports to simulcast all Qantas Wallabies domestic tests, the Bledisloe Cup, and all Wallabies matches in the Rugby Championship.

Ten will also replay the Australian Super Rugby match of the round on Sundays between 8am and 11am and a one-hour Super Rugby highlights show each Monday night, plus replays of all Asteron Life Super Rugby finals matches featuring an Australian team.

Fox Sports has the exclusive rights to the National Rugby Championship, as well as the New Zealand and South Africa domestic competitions.

Bill Pulver said the new deal will give the ARU surplus funds to re-invest at the grassroots level.

“The Australian Rugby Strategic Plan has been built collaboratively by the Rugby community and underpins our plans for future investment in the game,” he said.

