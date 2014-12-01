Australian Rugby Officials Warn Former Wallaby Captain David Pocock After His Arrest At A Coal Mine Protest

David Pocock with farmer Rick Laird, from a photo posted on the rugby player’s Instagram account during Maule’s Creek coal mine protest yesterday.

Injured Wallabies flanker David Pocock, who was arrested and charged overnight after he chained himself to mining equipment at the controversial Maules Creek coal mine in central west NSW, has been warned by the Australian Rugby .

The 26-year-old former Wallabies captain and Brumbies player, who had a knee reconstruction in March, was one of nine people charged, after locking themselves to the excavators at the site early on Sunday morning. Around 30 people took part in the blockade.

In a statement released this afternoon, the ARU said:

The Australian Rugby Union has issued a formal written warning to David Pocock following his arrest yesterday. While we appreciate David has personal views on a range of matters, we’ve made it clear that we expect his priority to be ensuring he can fulfil his role as a high-performance athlete. The matter is now subject to legal proceedings and we will now let the legal process take its course.

Pocock was charged with illegally entering enclosed land, remaining without lawful excuse and hindering mining equipment. He was granted conditional bail to appear in Narrabri Local Court on January 14.

