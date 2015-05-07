Australian rising star Nick Kyrgios knocked Roger Federer out of the Madrid Open

Nick Kyrios, the youngest player the top 50, beats world number two Roger Federer. Photo: Julian Finney/ Getty.

Australian tennis young gun Nick Kyrgios has knocked number one seed Roger Federer out of the Madrid Open, 7-6, 6-7, 7-6, (14-12).

This win secures Kyrgios a French Open seeding and also positions himself as a serious grand-slam competitor.

The 20-year-old Aussie is just the fifth player, aged 20 or under, to ever beat Nadal and Federer, joining Novak Djokovic, Mario Ancic, Tomas Berdych and Juan Martin del Potro.

The win was a childhood dream for Kyrgios, who tweeted after the match that he was “blessed” to have played the world number two.

Blessed to play one of my childhood heroes in Roger Federer. Blessed to get the win tonight 7-6 6-7 7-6 (14-12). — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) May 6, 2015

Federer currently sits behind Novak Djokovic and ahead of Andy Murray in the ATP world rankings.

See Federer crack under the pressure.

The men will meet again at The French Open, which begins May 19.

