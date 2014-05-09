Australian Retailers Are Recalling Thousands Of Clothes Items Coloured With Potentially Cancerous Dye

Gaye Gerard/Getty

Australian retailers such as Myer, Target, Rivers, Just Jeans and Trade Secret have recalled more than 120,000 items of clothing after they were found to have high levels of hazardous azo dye, considered to be carcinogenic.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission says while “consumer exposure to hazardous azo dyes is likely to be very low, the associated cancer risks give cause for concern” and “further recalls are possible in the coming weeks.”

Such products are still on the market with no regulatory limits but recommendations have been made to the Government, said ACCC deputy chairwoman Delia Rickard. The recalled items are believed to have been for sale in February and April, but some of the clothing has been on the shelf since the beginning of 2013.

All lines of clothing and some manchester that has been recalled are listed here.

