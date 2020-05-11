This is how Australians spent their $550 coronavirus payment as restrictions begin to lift

Luxury handbags wait for nothing. (Speed Media, Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Australian spending jumped at the end of April and beginning of May as $550 one-off payments began being paid to some Australians.

A spending spike was recorded during the period, coinciding with the payments and some early relaxation of government restrictions related to COVID-19.

It returned total spending to within 7% of normal levels.

Australia might be headed into winter, but it looks like parts of the economy are beginning to thaw.

After the federal government froze it in hibernation, Australians have begun to spend again as restrictions on individuals and businesses look to be wound back.

Under the National Cabinet’s three-step plan, to be rolled out at the discretion of the state and territory governments, businesses will be able to welcome back patrons albeit in staggered numbers.

Meanwhile, the $550 coronavirus supplement paid directly to recipients of social service payments appears to have worked some magic after spending dived throughout March and April.

Analysis conducted by credit agency illion in conjunction with Accenture company AlphaBeta shows the one-off payments combined with early relaxations are making an economic impact.

“Spending was boosted in the last week by the coronavirus supplement – [the] doubling of unemployment benefit and youth allowance – as well as the first easing of restrictions,” the companies noted in their analysis.

How consumer spending has been buffetted by the coronavirus (illion, AlphaBeta)

The above chart points to a substantial uptick in total spending in the week to 3 May, surging to with 7% of normal levels. Discretionary spending which has been battered by the crisis jumped sharply to sit 19% below pre-crisis measures.

While relaxations look to lift over the coming months, Australians remain largely confined, with spending on things like food delivery, online gambling, and furniture and offices good all flying high – at the expense of rideshares, taxi, gyms, entertainment and cafe spending.

Home improvement, alcohol and tobacco, department stores and pet care products all were up more than 20% the same week on normal levels.

Credit applications are down around 30% and tend to be a leading indicator of confidence. (illion, AlphaBeta)

Applications for credit, be it loans or credit cards, also declined significantly since restrictions began, falling around 30% in most states according to the data shown on the chart above. A forward indicator of consumer confidence, they’ve now begun to pick up as especially in the three large eastern states where they had previously fallen by the biggest margin.

Positively, illion notes that the percentage of failed businesses remains low although, as a lagging indicator, it could be expected to increase over the next 12 months.

The return of positive sentiment is consistent with what’s being seen on the property market as auction clearance rates pick up.

However, with just one more one-off payment due in July, and a recession looming, it’ll be the success of the government’s three-step plan that will determine where the country goes from here.

