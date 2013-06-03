Australian Retail Sales Rose By 0.2 per cent in April

Photo:

Australian retail turnover rose 0.2% in April 2013, seasonally adjusted, following a fall of 0.4 per cent in March 2013, according to data released today by the Australia Bureau of Statistics.

Here’s what you need to know:

The largest contributor to the rise in April 2013 was food retailing (0.5%) followed by clothing, footwear and personal accessory retailing (1.8%), cafes, restaurants and takeaway food services (0.5%) and other retailing (0.1%)

These rises were partially offset by falls in department stores (-2.0%) and household goods retailing (-0.6%). Over the longer term, the largest contributor to growth remains food retailing (up 0.6% in trend terms)

“Anecdotal reports suggest retail sales rose in April, although we expect growth to continue moderating,” said Westpac Banking Corp economists led by Bill Evans, who predicted a 0.2 percent increase, said in a research report before the release, according to Bloomberg.

Read the full release here.



