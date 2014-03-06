AUSTRALIAN RETAIL SALES AND TRADE BALANCE SMASH EXPECTATIONS, DOLLAR SURGES

Getty/ Lisa Maree Williams

Australian retail sales grew 1.2% in January, a huge beat on the 0.4% expected by the market.

The December number was revised up to 0.7% to 0.5%.

It comes along with a trade balance of +1.4 billion for the month, an increase of 142% on December.

The Australian dollar has ripped higher on the news and is back above US90c. Here’s the chart, via investing.com:

It follows higher-than-expected annual GDP growth of 2.8% announced yesterday.

These are growing signs that the long-awaited pickup in the non-mining sectors of the economy might be washing through.

