Getty/ Scott Barbour

Retail sales for July have just been released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics and they showed a rise of 0.4% in July after the 0.6% bounce in June.

This is a good result given the bounce back in consumer sentiment, after the budget induced weakness, was still in the early and tentative stages.

More to come.

