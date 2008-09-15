Australian Reserve Bank Pumping $1.3 Billion Into Market On Fears Of Meltdown

Jay Yarow

While it’s late in New York, Dealbreaker points out it’s early in Australia, where the reserve bank has already decided to inject $1.3 billion into the finacnial system. They also wonder, what will the market look like on Monday morning?

The Australian: The Reserve Bank of Australia has pumped cash into the financial system in an apparent move to soothe nervous market jitters.

Global financial markets are awash with risk-aversion as the world’s fourth-largest investment bank, Lehman Brothers, teeters on the brink of collapse.

In its daily open market operations, the central bank injected a net $1.3 billion into the financial system, its largest net injection since August 12.

Analysts said the move was a clear attempt by the bank to smooth out liquidity flows in the market.

 

