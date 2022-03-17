A majority of Australian rental properties routinely exceed safe maximum temperatures, a new report reveals

Photo: Getty Images

Most rental homes are routinely exceeding the recommended safe maximum temperature of 25°C.

A new report from tenants advocacy organisation Better Renting examines the rental market’s ability to moderate temperature.

Currently no Australian jurisdiction has explicit requirements for cooling devices in rental properties.

The report follows stories of “unliveable” conditions in rental properties in Australian capital cities over the recent summer months that led to calls for mandatory requirements for landlords to ensure buildings can be kept at a sufficiently cool temperature.

“This leads to more time spent in unhealthy elevated temperatures, with negative impacts on health and quality of life,” the report said.

The organisation enlisted 49 renters around Australia to install temperature monitors in their houses from December 1 to February 22 that measured minute-by-minute changes.

Homes were routinely exceeding the recommended safe maximum temperature of 25°C, with household temperatures across the country between 25°C and 30°C for 38% of the time.

Temperatures above 30°C were recorded 4% of the time on average.

The houses also retained heat for a long time overnight, with temperatures hot enough to impair sleep 45% of the time.

In the Northern Territory, Western Australia and Queensland the temperature inside the renters’ homes was between 25°C and 30°C more than 50% of the time. In the Northern Territory the tracked homes only dipped below 25°C for 4% of the time.

The report follows calls by social services advocates over the summer for a mandate that landlords provide a sufficiently cool living environment, in light of a surge in renters reporting extreme conditions over the 2021-2022 summer.

Victorian Greens leader Samantha Ratnam wrote to Consumer Affairs Minister Melissa Horne in February asking her to amend the minimum standards for rental properties to make cooling mandatory.

The findings also follow an IPCC report released in early March outlining increasingly likely scenarios facing Australia as a result of climate change — including more instances of extreme heat.

The UN’s climate report suggested normal outdoor activity across northern Australia could become potentially fatal due to the risk of heat stress.

It also raised the number of deaths likely to be caused by heat in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane over the coming decade to 600 per year, up from 142 per year in previous reports — but countered this could be cut in half with a lower emissions pathway.

Australia’s housing crisis, which has manifested in shortages across both the rental and property markets, has led to wider calls for the government to increase housing stock.

Recent data from Domain reinforces evidence a shortage of available properties and insufficient pipeline of new builds are driving an affordability crunch across the country.

Ahead of the federal election, both major parties and the Greens are pushing major housing policy aimed at addressing access and affordability concerns.

While the report said renters’ experience of heat is entangled with experiences of renting more broadly, it offered a raft of recommendations to improve the minimum expectations around rental properties and social housing.

These included establishing minimum energy efficiency standards for rental properties; improving energy efficiency standards for new buildings; and more broadly improving the design of cities to adapt to climate change.