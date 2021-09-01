Australia might still be headed for a second recession in December. (Daniel Pockett, Getty Images)

Australia’s economy grew 0.7% in the June quarter, official figures show.

It sees the country sidestep its second recession in two years for now, with the economy expected to contract in the September and possibly the December quarter.

Either way, a recovery isn’t expected until 2022 with the country in the ‘eye of the storm’.

Australia has managed to neatly sidestep a feared ‘double-dip’ recession and ended the June quarter stronger than anyone could have guessed.

The economy grew 0.7% in the three months to June, according to official GDP figures released on Wednesday, maintaining momentum even as the first lockdowns started to shut down the country’s business sector.

The surprisingly strong growth is well down from the 1.9% enjoyed in first quarter of the year, but was far better than the contraction anticipated by some.

“The moderation was inevitable – many of the easy wins from relaxing restrictions and re-opening the economy had already been taken – but momentum was slightly stronger than expected,” Sarah Hunter, chief economist at BIS Oxford Economics, said.

The figure, which accounts for all economic activity, was driven by strong growth in government and household spending. With Sydney’s lockdown not implemented until the final week of June, hospitality and travel spending was up more than 1%, while Australians spent 1.7% more on building or renovating their homes.

“Overall, the increase in spending by households comfortably outstripped income growth, with the savings rate falling back to 9.7%. But it remains well above pre-COVID levels — and consumer spending is still below — indicating that the recovery had further to run.”

Large infrastructure projects and road maintenance helped lift investment by 7.4%, as Australia largely continued its recovery. All of that is evidently due to change in the three months to September, with the economy inevitably shrinking.

“The June quarter is a depressing reminder of how close Australia came to achieving the strong and vibrant economy that has eluded policymakers since the global financial crisis,” Indeed Asia-Pacific chief economist Callam Pickering said.

“That the economy still expanded, despite both May and June partly compromised by lockdown, highlights just how strong the economy was looking earlier this year.”

Sydney looks likely to end the September quarter the same way it began it, locked down and miserable. Victorians have yo-yoed in and out of their own restrictions, while the Canberrans are due to spend at least one full month at home.

“Economic activity has clearly been severely disrupted, and it is likely that the national economy will contract by around 3% in the September quarter as a result,” Hunter said.

“Today’s release highlights that when restrictions are eased, fiscal and monetary policy are supportive, and households and businesses are confident in the outlook, and in the COVID situation, the economy will recover.”

Expecting the eastern states to reopen at some point before Christmas, Hunter added that “the recovery this time around will be drawn out into 2022.”

Others expect the road to recovery to be even bumpier. Deloitte economists Stephen Smith and Harry Murphy Cruise suggest the contraction could be more than 4% and that a technical recession is coming later this year if lockdowns continue.

“But whether we do or don’t is a moot point – recessions are just definitional, while lockdowns, and the pain they inflict on many people, are reality and so we should think about how we support those Australians doing it tough,” Smith said.

“The June quarter was the eye of the storm, with just 7% of the population locked down on any given day across the period. Since then, that share has averaged close to 45%, and we’re seeing the impacts of that flow through to businesses and jobs.”

“Now that the [JobSeeker] Coronavirus Supplement has been removed, those that do lose employment are moving onto unemployment benefits that are just half of what they were last year during similar lockdowns.”

The prolonged nature of the recovery now puts Australia’s botched vaccine rollout in sharp focus, with the country’s fortunes now pinned to getting out of lockdown and back to business.

But it’s unlikely to be a silver bullet, according to fund manager VanEck’s Australian arm.

“Certain industries like hospitality and retail are going to be hit hard and may not recover to previous levels,” head of investments Russel Chesler said. “Even once we reach the 80% vaccination rate, it is likely that there will continue to be restrictions like the four square metre rule and social distancing, which will limit economic activity.”

“This will further exacerbate the inequality in the population between those working in different industries, with some like those in professional services and healthcare continuing to earn good incomes, while those in hospitality, retail and entertainment industries suffering more, losing jobs and income.”

Australia may have technically avoided a recession for now, but the economy is still very much in the woods.