Almost 4 in 10 Australians are relying on credit to make ends meet – and it speaks volumes about the economic recovery

Australians still rely on credit cards to pay their bills. (Joe Raedle, Getty Images)

37% of Australians currently rely on credit to pay for essentials.

A new survey shows the financial pressure Australians are under as savings rate again fall and personal debt builds up.

Personal finance commentator Kate Browne called the data “a sure sign of being overstretched”.

The Australian economy was picking up steam going into the second half of the year before another wave of lockdowns swept the east coast.

Stay at home orders affecting as many as 16 million Australians at its peak have since kneecapped the recovery. Economists now expect the economy to shrink by as much as 5% this quarter, which some contend could be the second negative quarter in a row as the final June quarter figures are finalised next week.

It would mark another recession, Australia’s second in 18 months dealt by the pandemic, coming after three decades without one.

While economic projections put the country on track for rebounding growth in 2022, it speaks to the current mercurial economic environment and the financial pressure it has heaped on households and businesses.

The strain is palpable with new Finder data suggesting 37% of Australians now depend on credit — including credit cards, buy now pay later services and payday loans — to pay for essentials like groceries and household bills.

“Millions of Aussie households are living on the edge financially which means they are extremely vulnerable to any unexpected costs,” personal finance commentator Kate Browne told Business Insider Australia. “A worrying number of Australians are relying heavily on credit to make ends meet which can lead to future financial problems and debt.”

“This reliance on credit is a sure sign of being overstretched.”

One in seven Australians said they fell back on credit every two to four weeks, with men significantly more exposed. Reeling from months of lockdown, New South Wales residents were the most likely to need it, at twice the rate of South Australians.

Separate RBA data shows personal debt was paid off at a record rate last year but has begun to go back the other way in 2021 in a sharp trend reversal.

While credit card balances declined 0.3% in June to around $20 billion nationally, the lag in July data will be more telling as to how many Australians needed to use them during lockdowns.

In the background, there’s falling growth in savings and disposable income, coupled with spending finding a floor. At the same time, home lending has been growing sharply as buyers try to keep up with rocketing prices.

Economic tremors

There are already some signs of trouble. A falling unemployment rate last week was written off as a net negative, with the headline figure produced by a technicality, as Australians actually leave the workforce in greater numbers.

It is expected to rise again in the short-term as things get choppy. In June, Sydney’s imminent lockdown put into reverse household spending, which represents around two-thirds of the Australian economy. The July figures out next week are expected to come in lower still.

But ongoing lockdowns in New South Wales and Victoria, responsible for more than half of the country’s GDP, are affecting all industries.

Residential construction to June actually went backwards despite a booming number of new approvals, heaping pressure on a sector already warning of business failures.

Public support measures have gone some way to keep the lights on. While the JobKeeper program ended in April, the subsequent COVID-19 disaster payments have put up to $750 in the pockets of those who have lost work.

Perhaps the biggest winner of all though has been big businesses. According to analysis by CommSec, almost three in four ASX 200 companies made a higher profit in the most recent financial year than the one prior, with aggregate profit up more than 55%.

Many pocketing millions of dollars in JobKeeper payments despite having questionable claim to taxpayer support. Others have simply benefitted from a flood of each money that has found its way to checkouts.

They’ve used the money to more than double their own cash buffers to $154 billion.

But now the economy is again stumbling, it’s clear the average Australian doesn’t have the same luxury.