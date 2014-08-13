Australian Real Estate Startup OpenAgent Has Just Closed Its Second Round Of Funding

Getty Images

Australian real estate startup OpenAgent has just closed a $1 million funding round as it attempts to improve sales agent transparency.

The latest funding round adds to the $400,000 in seed funding founders Marta Higuera and Zoe Pointon closed in 2013.

The system works by ranking real estate agents based on past sales and customer reviews, helping home owners find the best agents in their area to sell their property.

Pointon said the team is focussed on growing its reach among agents and users around Australia.

“After closing the initial round last year, we put all our energy into proving the model. We are now focused on scaling the business up,” she said.

“The latest round will help us connect more people with quality real estate agents, who can help them achieve the best possible price on the sale of their home.”

