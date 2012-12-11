Australian Radio Show Cancelled After Kate Middleton Prank, DJs Break Down

DJ Mel Greiger expresses her remorse after bragging about the prank call in which she impersonated the Queen.

The company that owns the radio station responsible for the Kate Middleton radio prank resulting in suicide says it has “terminated” the show, reports TMZ, and will implement “a company-wide suspension of ‘prank’ calls.”Southern Cross Austereo (SCA) issued a statement Monday morning saying they feel “deep regret” for the death of hospital nurse Jacintha Saldanha following their popular radio show’s prank impersonating the Queen.



“First and foremost we would like to express our deep and sincere condolences to the family of Jacintha Saldanha for their loss,” SCA Chief Executive Officer Rhys Holleran said in the statement. “We are very sorry for what has happened.”

According to TMZ, the SCA has now taken the following action:

The suspension of all advertising on 2Day FM until further notice;

The termination of 2Day FM’s Hot 30 show;

A Company-wide suspension of “prank” calls

A comprehensive review of relevant company policies and processes

Before the nurse’s suicide and show cancellation, the radio DJs were actually bragging about the call, which revealed confidential information about Kate’s medical condition.

TMZ posted this screengrab of a status on DJ Mel Greig’s Facebook account before she and her co-host Michael Christian shut down their Facebook and Twitter pages immediately after the nurse’s death

But the DJs have since expressed their remorse of the prank, appearing on Australia’s “A Current Affair” to explain what happened before and after the fateful call.

“There’s not a minute that goes by that we don’t think about the family and what they must be going through and the thought we might have played a part in that is discouraging,” Mel explains in the interview. “I wanted to just reach out to them and give them a hug and say sorry, I actually do feel sorry, I really do.”

