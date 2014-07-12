Australian Qantas Investors Set To Win If The Airline Sells Its Frequent Flyer Business

Photo: Getty Images

Qantas could being looking to sell its Frequent Flyer business.

The sale is believed to be in an effort to gain market support ahead of the airline’s announcement of its full-year results.

If the national carrier did sell the program, Australian shareholders could take a direct stake in the loyalty program, which has been broadly valued at $2.4 billion – only marginally higher than the market value for Qantas at $2.8 billion.

Last month Qantas shares and traffic numbers saw a significant drop. The airline attributed the poor performance as being “negatively impacted by weak consumer confidence and business sentiment”.

Qantas chief Alan Joyce will announce the airline’s full-year results next month.

