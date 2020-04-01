Soaring property prices look like they've finally hit a wall, as the coronavirus looks to send the market tumbling

The Australian property market may be running out of puff.

Australian property prices rose by 0.7% in March, its smallest rise since July.

It came as buyer confidence plummeted due to the coronavirus outbreak, with CoreLogic observing a marked shift in the market halfway through the month.

As the government bans open houses and live auctions, sales are expected to dry up, and prices could tumble as the economic outlook deteriorates, although government support should help ease the pain.

What was shaping up to be the fastest market recovery on record looks like being kneecapped after COVID-19 became a global pandemic.

Australian property prices, which have soared since the May federal election, look like coming off the boil as the coronavirus produces social distancing rules, a strict government ban on auctions and open houses, and a potential Australian recession.

While prices managed to grow over the month of March in every capital city bar Hobart, it was by the slimmest margin since July, according to the latest data from Property research house CoreLogic.

Nationally, values grew by 0.7%, with CoreLogic noting a distinct market change over the last fortnight “as confidence slumped and social distancing policies took effect”.

“The housing market won’t be immune to a drop in sentiment and weaker economy, however the extent of the impact on dwelling values remains highly uncertain,” head of research Tim Lawless said. “Capital growth trends will be contingent on how long it takes to contain the virus, and whether additional constraints on business or personal activity are introduced.”

Across the country’s cities, Sydney prices climbed 1.1%, Melbourne managed a meagre 0.4%, while Brisbane and Canberra braved a 0.6% increase. Perth put on 0.5%, Darwin soared 2% after a multi-year slump, while Hobart declined by 0.2%.

Australian house price growth in March.

While no one is certain when COVID-19 may be contained, the longer it takes, the higher the risk to house prices, Lawless conceded.

“We are expecting the number of residential property sales to fall dramatically over the coming months – a consequence of tanking consumer confidence, a rising jobless rate, and more cautious lending practices,” he said. “Restrictions on open homes and on-site auctions will compound the slowdown in buyer activity, as would any future policy announcements related to peripheral services such as building and pest inspections, conveyancing and furniture removals.”

While those factors will certainly have a substantial impact on the number of transactions, it’s unclear how prices may be affected, given the significant steps the federal government has taken in recent weeks to safeguard employment and avoid defaults.

“Bank policies to allow mortgage holders to defer mortgage payments during the crisis is expected to reduce the number of distressed sales on the market, this will help buffer falls in property prices,” Commonwealth Bank economist Belinda Allen said in a note supplied to Business Insider Australia.

“Lower sales volumes and buying volumes could see the property market effectively enter hibernation with limited impact on property prices.”

Just how many Australians do lose jobs over the coming months however will perhaps be the most decisive factor.

“The recently announced JobKeeper package will help limit the rise in unemployment but a large lift is still expected. Underemployment will also rise and hours worked will fall, this will impact on income and could see prospective buyers sit on the sidelines and wait this period of uncertainty out,” Allen said.

“Based on the current movement of all but mortgage rates there does suggest there is downside risk to dwelling prices forthcoming.”

With April a typically slow period for the property market due to a bounty of public holidays, the price barometer is set to be off for a while yet.

