Falling Melbourne prices suggest Australian property is at the tip of the iceberg, as landlords begin to feel the pressure

Small cracks are beginning to appear in the Australian property market as Melbourne prices slip (Steve Mandel, Barcroft Media)

Australian capital city property prices grew by just 0.2% in April, their lowest growth since they stopped falling in June last year.

Melbourne led the market lower, as prices fell 0.3%, while rents fell across all capital cities except Perth, according to CoreLogic.

Forecasting 10% price falls, Commonwealth Bank economist Gareth Aird said CoreLogic’s results were lagging behind where the market is really headed.

The property market may largely be on ice at the moment, but small cracks are beginning to betray the pressure it’s under.

Capital city prices crept up just 0.2% in April, their slowest growth since a recovery began in June, according to CoreLogic.

“Although housing values were generally slightly positive over the month, the trend has clearly weakened since mid-to-late March, when social distancing policies were implemented and consumer sentiment started to plummet,” head of research Tim Lawless said in research provided to Business Insider Australia.

The property research house noted price growth is being dragged lower by “a sharp drop in market activity and a severe weakening in consumer sentiment”, with one of its biggest markets beginning to slip. Melbourne prices fell by 0.3% over the month, their first monthly fall since prices bottomed early last year.

“Sydney and Melbourne arguably show a higher risk profile relative to other markets due to their large exposure to overseas migration as a source of housing demand, along with greater exposure to the downturn in foreign students, stretched housing affordability and already low rental yields that are likely to reduce further on the back of rising vacancy rates and lower rents,” Lawless said.

The top ends of those two markets appear particularly vulnerable given their sky-high valuations, with Melbourne’s top quartile dropping 0.8% over the month. Sydney’s meanwhile underperformed the rest of its peers, rising just 0.3%, while across the capitals this segment grew by the very slimmest of margins at 0.1%.

However, Commonwealth Bank economist Gareth Aird said the results only show very the tip of the iceberg, with the bank forecasting 10% price falls by June.

“We suspect that there are some timing issues around the CoreLogic data and actual price action,” the head of Australian economics said in a note. “Any lags should catch up in due course and we expect the upcoming price data to fall into line with other indicators of the property market.”

As thousands of homes continue to be withdrawn from the market, CoreLogic estimates there’s been a 40% fall in sales. Taken in combination with the fact that activity across its real estate agent platform has dropped by 60%, buying and selling appears to have effectively halved since the government lockdown began.

The lack of stock is likely the reason price growth across the country hasn’t dipped into negative territory, according to Lawless.

“The reduction in advertised stock levels at a time of low demand is another factor that should help to insulate housing values from a more material downturn,” he said.

It will be little consolation to landlords who have seen yields – known in any other investment as profit – shrink. As tenants apply for rent reductions, Sydney yields have shrunk considerably to sit at just 2.9%, the city’s lowest on record. In fact, with Perth the only exception, yields sunk in all eight capital cities, including falls of 0.7% and 0.5% in Canberra and Melbourne respectively. Units meanwhile dropped 0.9% nationwide.

As visitor numbers dry up, and short-term rentals like Airbnbs flood back into the market, supply has overtaken demand, with Lawless expecting “much weaker conditions over the coming months” in the rental market.

“On the demand side, occupancy rates are being negatively impacted by a stalling in overseas student numbers, as well as many domestic students studying remotely, and a stalling in international migration,” he said. “Demand has been further impacted by the weak labour market conditions associated with sectors that are also synonymous with renters: casual employees, accommodation and food service workers and arts & recreation workers.”

Meanwhile, exactly where prices go from here will depend on how effective government support packages are in offering support to Australians. While Jobkeeper will keep some tenants in work and Jobseeker keeping others on top of their repayments, there’s stress emerging in the market. While home loan repayment freezes may prevent waves of forced sales for now, they are only in place for six months, with higher repayments awaiting after that.

If the economy is not headed towards recovery, there may yet be more pain to come.

